Thomas Tuchel Defends Tactics After England’s World Cup Defeat To Argentina

England manager Thomas Tuchel has defended his tactical decisions after the Three Lions suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Argentina in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

England looked set for a first World Cup final since 1966 when Anthony Gordon put them ahead early in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the defending champions responded with relentless pressure before Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to send Argentina through.

Tuchel admitted his side lost control after taking the lead and paid the price.

“We’re disappointed; we were so close, but we got too passive after we scored and conceded a lot of chances,” Tuchel told the BBC.

“We could not turn the ball possession around and then conceded so many crosses, chances and shots,” the German coach added.

“We were close but couldn’t keep the level up after we scored.”

The England boss is expected to come under pressure over several substitutions, particularly his decision to replace goalscorer Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute as Argentina piled on the pressure.

“I also made offensive substitutions in the last games; we just tried to help the players,” he said.

“We conceded a chance straight away, and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.

“Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances, so we tried to help.”

Tuchel insisted he had no regrets when asked if his tactical approach had backfired.

“No, I believe that’s just the nature of the game,” he said.

“As soon as you lose, you get criticised. It’s just what it is. No one knows what would have happened if we had made different decisions.

“So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I’m responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism.”

He also rejected suggestions that England became too cautious after going in front.

“Yes, but it doesn’t help if you can’t get the ball. We couldn’t get out,” he said.

“Of course, we wanted to go for the second goal, but I did not have the feeling that offensive substitutions would help.

“We couldn’t win any balls, we couldn’t keep the ball, so I think it was not a structural problem; we changed nothing. But the match changed completely.”

Despite the painful exit, Tuchel made it clear he has no intention of stepping down. The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager signed a two-year contract extension in February that runs until the 2028 European Championship, which England will co-host.

“We keep on going for the contract until the home Euros, and I’m looking forward to that. Even like now, it’s difficult to look that far ahead,” he said.