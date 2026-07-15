Mikel Obi Names Lionel Messi As Favourite, Backs Argentina To Knock Out England

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has declared Lionel Messi his favourite player and backed Argentina to beat England in tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, insisting the Albiceleste captain will punish the Three Lions’ midfield.

The former Chelsea midfielder believes England have looked vulnerable in central areas throughout the tournament and expects Messi and Julián Álvarez to take full advantage when the sides meet.

“I’m a Messi fan; I want Argentina to win,” the AFCON 2013 winner said on The Rest Is Football podcast alongside Joe Cole, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker.

“How do you stop Messi? We’ve all tried, and we’ve all failed. One thing I have to say is that he’s just a genius. I mean, he’s a fantastic player when we used to play against Barcelona,” Mikel Obi said.

“It’s just incredible. Obviously, a week before the game [Chelsea vs Barcelona], we used to talk about how we’d take him on, how we’d stop him. Mourinho always tried to come up with something.”

Mikel said defending Messi in one-on-one situations is virtually impossible because of his movement, close control and passing ability.

“You can’t defend one-on-one against Messi; it’s impossible,” Mikel Obi said.

“Man to man? You can, but you don’t want to just walk around a player like that. With the way they move the ball around to find one person, if it finds him, everything else changes.

“The way he dribbles with the ball, it’s like there’s a magnet at his feet. And the vision, the things he sees- he’s one of the best passers in the world. We talk about his goals, but his passes are incredible.

“Argentina will win. England haven’t been great; they’ve had just one good half. Lionel Messi and Argentina will find space in that midfield between Declan Rice and Anderson.

“Also, you don’t want to have Declan Rice man-marking Messi, because you’ll take so much away from him. That’ll be the space Messi will love, and if he gets the ball there, you’re dead.

“For me, that’s where the game will be decided. The bodyguards Messi has know how to fight for him. They’ve been there, done that, so I think with that in mind, Argentina have the advantage.”