Lionel Scaloni Wants Politics Out Of Argentina Vs England World Cup Clash

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has insisted politics will have no place when his side meet England in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, despite the long-standing history between the two nations.

The clash revives one of international football’s fiercest rivalries, shaped not only by memorable World Cup meetings but also by the 1982 Falklands War, a 74-day conflict in which 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British servicemen and three civilians lost their lives. The islands, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas, remain at the centre of a sovereignty dispute.

“The reality is that this is a football match. I can’t mix things up, especially out of respect for what happened so many years ago,” Scaloni said.

“It was a very sad period in our history, and there isn’t much we can do about it; that’s the reality.

“Things are happening elsewhere in the world, and we criticise the existence of war. We certainly remember those people, of course. But it is a football match; we shouldn’t confuse the two.”

Security will be tighter than usual in Atlanta because of the fixture’s political backdrop. The issue resurfaced after Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, when some players were filmed singing a chant referencing the islands as well as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Maradona’s iconic display against England at the 1986 World Cup, featuring the infamous Hand of God goal and a stunning solo effort, remains one of football’s defining moments. Messi will now captain Argentina against England in the World Cup for the first time.

The 39-year-old has been central to Argentina’s campaign, scoring eight goals to share the tournament lead with France forward Kylian Mbappe. Yet the defending champions have been pushed all the way through the knockout rounds, needing extra time to edge past Cape Verde and Switzerland before seeing off Egypt.

Scaloni, however, dismissed concerns over his team’s performances.

“A month-and-a-half ago, I would have taken getting to the semi-final if you had offered me that, so I don’t mind how we got here,” said Scaloni.

“I can’t reproach my players. Whether we are tired or not, I don’t care. This is a World Cup semi-final.”

The Argentina coach also acknowledged the threat posed by England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have each scored six goals at the tournament.

“They are two great players, among the best in the world. Any coach would like to have them,” he said.