Noni Madueke Says England Have Become Team To Fear Ahead Of Argentina Clash

Noni Madueke believes England have become one of the most feared teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after booking a place in the semi-finals for the fourth time in their history.

The Three Lions fought back to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in Saturday’s quarter-final, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to seal a last-four meeting with Argentina.

England’s route to the semi-finals has been built on resilience and attacking quality. They defeated hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling clash before overcoming DR Congo 2-1, with Bellingham and Harry Kane combining for five goals across those matches.

Madueke believes England’s growing confidence and firepower have shifted the pressure onto their opponents as Thomas Tuchel’s side chase a second World Cup title.

Speaking on the latest episode of Lions’ Den Connected by EE, the Chelsea winger said: “Very confident.

“Like B [Bukayo Saka] said, we have match-winners and going through the tournament, we haven’t really focused on the opposition in a sense where we’re worried about them.

“I feel like other teams will be more worried about us.”

Saka echoed that confidence as England prepare to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina for a place in the World Cup final.

“A lot of times it comes down to moments,” added Bukayo Saka, who was alongside his Arsenal team-mates Madueke and Eberechi Eze on the Lions’ Den sofa.