Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Dies Weeks After World Cup Removal

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, just weeks after he was removed from FIFA’s list of officials for the 2026 World Cup following a police investigation in the United Kingdom.

The Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) confirmed his death on Sunday, although no cause of death was disclosed.

Dieperink had been selected to serve as a video assistant referee (VAR) at the World Cup before FIFA withdrew his appointment in May. His removal came after he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in April over an allegation of sexual assault involving a teenage boy. The investigation was later closed without charges after police said there was insufficient evidence to meet the required threshold.

The KNVB paid tribute to Dieperink, describing him as a respected official and colleague. “With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague,” the association said. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss.”

Dieperink had officiated in the Eredivisie since 2017 and also worked as a VAR at Euro 2024. Before his World Cup appointment was withdrawn, he had continued to officiate at European level, including serving as VAR during Crystal Palace’s 3-0 Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg victory over Fiorentina on 9 April.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf after his removal from FIFA’s World Cup list, Dieperink insisted he had done nothing wrong. “It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused,” he said. “From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB.”

He added: “I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup anymore. Of course, I am disappointed about that.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an address on Wellesley Road in Croydon on 9 April. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault before detectives carried out what they described as a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and examining digital devices. Police concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed, adding: “No further action will be taken.”