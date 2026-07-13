Senegal Sack Pape Thiaw After World Cup Exit

Senegal dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw after the country’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the decision on Sunday, announcing that the entire coaching crew had also been relieved of their duties following a meeting of its executive committee.

“Following a meeting of the executive committee, it was decided to initiate proceedings to relieve national team coach Pape Thiaw, as well as the entire coaching staff, of their duties,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation added that its president, Abdoulaye Fall, would hold a press conference on Monday to explain the reasons behind the decision and unveil the next steps for the national team.

Thiaw, 45, took charge of the Lions of Teranga in 2024 after serving in the national team set-up. His departure makes him one of several national team coaches to lose their jobs following their countries’ exits from the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal struggled to make an impact during the tournament. Defeats to France and Norway in the group stage left them needing a convincing response, and a 5-0 win over Iraq secured a place in the knockout rounds.

Naija News reports that their campaign ended in dramatic fashion in the Round of 32. Senegal were cruising at 2-0 until the 86th minute before Belgium mounted a remarkable comeback, forcing extra time and eventually sealing a 3-2 win.

Although Thiaw led Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final in January, the achievement was overshadowed when the team was stripped of the title after walking off the pitch during the controversial final against Morocco.