FIFA Grants Argentina Special Request Ahead Of World Cup Clash Against England

Argentina will wear their navy blue shirts when they face England in Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final after FIFA approved a special request from the defending champions.

Argentina had asked to swap their famous white and sky-blue striped shirts for their all-blue strip, a move that echoes some of the most memorable meetings between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

FIFA’s official Match Colour Designation released on Monday confirmed that Lionel Messi and his team-mates will play in navy blue shirts, white shorts and red socks. England will wear their traditional white strip.

Argentina are believed to have requested the change in a nod to history. Diego Maradona famously wore the navy blue shirt during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, while Argentina also wore blue when they knocked England out of the 1998 tournament.

The reigning world champions have largely worn their traditional striped kit throughout the competition, with their only other appearance in the all-blue strip coming during the group-stage win over Jordan.

The Albiceleste booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 extra-time win over 10-man Switzerland. England, meanwhile, defeated Norway 2-1 to secure their semi-final berth.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes England have what it takes to end Argentina’s title defence and reach the World Cup final.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Cole said: “Messi facing England for the first time? We are going to put him to sleep.

“We are going to put him to sleep, 100%.

“I am saying it right now, England will reach the World Cup Final.

“We have too much pace for Argentina’s strengths, we are going to beat them, I can feel it in my bones.”