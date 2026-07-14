White House Backs England To Win World Cup After USA Exit

The White House has declared its support for England to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States bowed out of the tournament.

Andrew Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s representative on World Cup matters, said England would be a worthy champion if they lifted the trophy during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Monday, Giuliani said, “If the United States can’t win on our 250th birthday, then a great storyline would be the English coming to America and winning during our anniversary celebrations.

“It’s been 60 years of hurt, I gather, for England, so that would be a beautiful victory for them if they won the tournament.

“I do absolutely think England can go all the way. They are one of the top teams left now.”

Giuliani also revealed that Trump has been keeping a close eye on England captain Harry Kane’s performances in the competition and believes the striker could inspire the Three Lions to glory.

He added that the US president’s passion for football stretches back years, recalling a round of golf he played with Trump and former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Kane recently disclosed that he spent time on the golf course with Trump in Florida in late 2024, describing the meeting as “a pretty surreal experience” while praising the president’s golfing ability.

“I hope I can play golf as well as him when I’m his age,” Kane said.

England are chasing their first World Cup crown since 1966 and stand two matches away from ending a six-decade wait. Thomas Tuchel’s men face defending champions Argentina in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after edging Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Argentina secured their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland, inspired by Lionel Messi. The winners of Wednesday’s showdown will advance to Sunday’s final against either France or Spain.