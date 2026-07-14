England Vs Argentina: FBI Raises Red Flag, FIFA Names Ismail Elfath As Referee

FIFA has appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina in Atlanta.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that Elfath will oversee the blockbuster showdown at Atlanta Stadium at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, assisted by fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins. Italy’s Maurizio Mariani will serve as fourth official, with Daniele Bindoni named reserve assistant referee.

Elfath’s appointment has already drawn attention because of Messi’s remarkable record in matches involving the American. According to reports by Wales Online and NY Sports Day, the Argentina captain has won all five games in which Elfath has officiated or served as an official.

The run includes four Inter Miami victories, the 2023 Leagues Cup final and the 2022 World Cup final, where Elfath was the fourth official as Argentina defeated France on penalties.

The match itself carries decades of history. England are chasing a first World Cup final appearance since lifting the trophy in 1966, while defending champions Argentina hope to reach a second consecutive final after eliminating Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds. England booked their place by beating DR Congo, Mexico and Norway.

Security concerns have, however, overshadowed the football. According to the Daily Mirror, the FBI reached its assessment after a security meeting on Monday involving FIFA officials and local law enforcement, identifying the fixture as the competition’s most volatile because of the fierce rivalry between both nations and fears of crowd trouble.

Supporters of England and Argentina will enter the Mercedes-Benz Stadium through separate gates, although officials admitted ticket resale platforms have made it difficult to keep rival fans apart once inside the ground.

The rivalry stretches beyond football and remains influenced by the 1982 Falklands War. Tensions were further heightened this week after Argentina’s foreign minister renewed the country’s claim over the Falkland Islands, a position firmly rejected by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni urged supporters to keep politics out of the occasion.

“The message to the Argentine people is that this is a soccer match. We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that,” Scaloni said.

The Atlanta Police Department also announced enhanced security measures across the city ahead of the semi-final.

“As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture,” the department said in a statement.

“Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event.”

The winners of Wednesday’s showdown will progress to Sunday’s World Cup final against either Spain or France, while the losers will head into the third-place play-off.