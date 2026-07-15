Thomas Tuchel Warns England Must Stop ‘Silent Assassin’ Messi In World Cup Clash

Thomas Tuchel has described Lionel Messi as a “silent assassin” and admitted England must find a way to stop the Argentina captain if they are to book a place in the FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking to ITV Sport before Tuesday’s semi-final, the England manager said his players were fully prepared for one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

“It’s really wonderful to have made it this far,” Thomas Tuchel said before adding: “Yes, we are ready. I can feel it. I can feel the excitement in the team camp. I can feel that the players are eager to play.”

The German acknowledged the weight of history behind another England-Argentina meeting, pointing to the iconic clashes and legendary names that have shaped the rivalry.

He said, “It is indeed very significant. Very significant. As you mentioned those names earlier, these are two footballing giants. Everyone recognises the jerseys of these two teams. Everyone knows their most important players. Everyone also knows what this match means.”

Tuchel believes little separates the two sides after both survived difficult moments on their road to the last four.

“I think both teams have shown incredible resilience. We’ve shown resilience, teamwork, and the winning mentality required to win. They’ve done the same. So, in many ways, we’re quite similar. The team that ultimately advances will once again prove that they’ve successfully overcome difficulties. I hope that team will be us,” he noted.

The England boss also highlighted the experience within Lionel Scaloni’s squad, many of whom lifted the World Cup four years ago.

The coach said, “Without a doubt, they are more experienced. Their overall cohesion is very strong. Over the past four years, there have been very few personnel changes. The head coach is still the same person. The core lineup is still the same group of people.

“They are very clear about what they want. This is a very tough group of players. They have the winning mentality that a championship team should have. And of course, they also have real confidence because they’ve already done it four years ago. This is the opponent we are about to face.”

Asked where Messi ranks among football’s greatest players, Tuchel refused to be drawn into comparisons but admitted the Argentine belongs at the very top.

“Very high. However, I’ve never really liked these historical rankings because there are so many great players, and they play in different positions. But there’s no doubt that Messi would be at the very top of anyone’s list, because he’s truly exceptional,” he said.

With Messi, now 39, leading the race for the Golden Boot, Thomas Tuchel said the veteran remains as dangerous as ever despite adapting his game.

“It says that you are witnessing something very special,” Tuchel said.

“He can explode at any moment. He can accelerate at any minute. He is a ‘silent assassin.’ Even when walking slowly, he can suddenly deliver a lethal blow. That’s just how it is. So, you can never let your guard down. You can never underestimate his ability to explode instantly.

“And you can never underestimate the spirit of the entire team, willing to sacrifice for him. Teammates are willing to do more work to preserve his energy and creativity as much as possible for those critical 40% moments. And he does indeed utilise all of that to the highest level. We must find a way to limit him and ultimately defeat him. We are not here to praise him. Nor are we here to put him on a pedestal. We are here to prevent him from dominating the game.”