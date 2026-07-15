Deschamps Questions Referee After France’s World Cup Semi-final Exit To Spain

France coach Didier Deschamps criticised the standard of officiating after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, although he accepted that the better team progressed.

The French boss was unhappy with several decisions made by referee Iván Barton during the game in Arlington, Texas.

His biggest complaint centred on Spain’s first-half penalty after Lucas Digne was judged to have fouled Lamine Yamal.

Deschamps also felt Yamal escaped a yellow card for a reckless challenge and suggested other key calls went against his team.

“I’ll ask a loaded question, and I won’t answer it,” Deschamps said. “Is the referee at the level required to officiate a World Cup semi-final?

“And I’m not saying this just because we lost today. There were quite a few situations. There were some favourable calls, too.”

Despite his frustrations, Deschamps admitted France fell short against a superior Spanish side and refused to place the blame solely on the officials.

“The players are devastated because we had a lot of ambition, even though we also have to be realistic and acknowledge that today we were a notch below on the technical level against a team that controlled the game well.

“But first of all, it’s our fault; I don’t want to blame anyone.”