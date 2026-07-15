Argentina Crush Toothless England, To Face Spain In World Cup Final

The defending champions Argentina fought back from one goal down to defeat England and book a date in Sunday’s game.

Naija News reports that they would take on Spain in the World Cup final scheduled for Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked on course for the final when Anthony Gordon fired England ahead in the 55th minute from Morgan Rogers’ cross. England defended resolutely for much of the second half, with Jordan Pickford producing several key saves to keep Lionel Scaloni’s men at bay.

Argentina’s pressure finally paid off five minutes from time. Lionel Messi picked out Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the area, and the midfielder drilled a superb finish beyond Pickford to level the scores in the 85th minute.

With extra time looming, the South Americans struck again deep into stoppage time. Messi delivered another pinpoint cross, and substitute Lautaro Martinez headed into an empty net in the 92nd minute to complete a dramatic turnaround and send the reigning champions into another World Cup final.

England pushed for a late equaliser during nine minutes of added time, but Emiliano Martinez and the Argentina defence held firm to secure a place in the showpiece match.

Argentina will now meet Spain, who sealed their place in the final with a composed 2-0 victory over France in Dallas. La Roja kept another clean sheet to continue their impressive defensive record, having conceded just once in seven matches at the tournament.

The final will pit two of international football’s biggest powers against each other as Argentina chase a successive World Cup trophy, while Spain aim to lift the trophy for the first time since their triumph in South Africa in 2010.