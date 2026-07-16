Rooney: England Lost Control After Taking Lead Against Argentina

Wayne Rooney believes England’s World Cup dream slipped away because they failed to manage the game after going ahead in their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked on course for the final when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers’ cross in the 55th minute. But England gradually surrendered possession and momentum as Argentina launched a comeback with two late goals, booking a place in Sunday’s final.

Reflecting on the result, Rooney criticised England’s approach after taking the lead, insisting they handed the initiative to the defending champions.

“We got ourselves in such a good position, and then we didn’t know what to do,” he said.

“We sat back, we allowed them to come onto us. They were creating several chances, then we cracked. Really disappointed.”

The defeat ends England’s bid to reach their first FIFA World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966. It also brings a frustrating end to a campaign that had gathered momentum with knockout victories over Mexico and Norway.

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final as they chase back-to-back titles. Spain secured their place with a 2-0 win over France on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.

On the other hand, England will face France in the losers’ final at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.