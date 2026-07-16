‘Keep Enjoying It’ – Messi Speaks On FIFA Favouritism As Argentina Reach World Cup Final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has rubbished allegations that his side benefited from favourable officiating during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the reigning champions earned their place in the final through hard work and unity.

Messi made the remarks after inspiring Argentina to a 2-1 victory over England in Wednesday’s semi-final, a result that secured the South Americans a place in Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain.

Naija News reports that the veteran forward was instrumental in the victory, providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as Argentina overcame the Three Lions to keep alive their hopes of defending the title they won four years ago.

The victory came against the backdrop of growing criticism over refereeing decisions involving Argentina during the tournament.

Before the semi-final, both Messi and his teammates had faced accusations of receiving favourable treatment from FIFA-appointed referees throughout the competition.

The controversy intensified after Egypt and Switzerland reportedly lodged complaints with FIFA over the officiating in their respective knockout-stage defeats to Argentina, alleging questionable decisions influenced the outcomes of those matches.

‘Nobody Gave Us Anything’ – Messi

Responding to the allegations during his post-match interview, Messi dismissed the claims, maintaining that Argentina’s achievements were deserved and not the result of preferential treatment.

“Let people keep enjoying it,” the 39-year-old said.

“What this group has achieved is incredible. Another final, we have come back to be world champions, we are the best in the world after these four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what they say.

“This proves that what we did wasn’t by chance and that nobody gave us anything. Reaching two World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it.

“People out there had doubts, but when this group comes together and is united, it finds what it doesn’t have to give its all.”

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final as they bid to retain the trophy and further cement their dominance on the global stage.

England, meanwhile, will take on France in Saturday’s third-place playoff after falling short in their quest for a place in the final.