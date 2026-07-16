Lautaro Martínez Reveals He Predicted Argentina’s Winning Goal Against England

Lautaro Martínez revealed he predicted his dramatic winner before stepping onto the pitch as Argentina completed a stunning comeback to beat England 2-1 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Inter Milan striker came off the bench in the 81st minute and headed home Lionel Messi’s cross deep into stoppage time, moments after Enzo Fernández had cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s first-half opener for England.

England looked on course for victory after Gordon’s goal, with the Three Lions sitting deep to protect their lead. Their resistance finally cracked in the 85th minute when Fernández fired Argentina level before Martínez delivered the decisive blow to send the defending champions into another World Cup final.

The striker admitted after the game that he had told teammate Alexis Mac Allister he would score the winning goal if given the chance.

“I dreamed it [the goal], I swear. I told Alexis [Mac Allister] that I was going to score,” Martínez said after the game.

“I told him that I was going to come on and I was going to win it. And it fell to me.

“Enzo scored a great goal too, and now that I’m calmer, I can tell you this team keeps showing what it’s made of.

“They [England] got tired. They pressed for 60 minutes. After that, they had nothing left. They started well and then found the goal.

“Then they dropped back, and that gave us more calm when it came to moving the ball. We made the pitch wide, and in the end we got the two goals, and after three and a half years we’re back playing a World Cup final.”