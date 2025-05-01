Jules Koundé, Lautaro Martinez Injured Ahead Of Inter Milan Vs Barcelona UCL Clash

As Barcelona prepare to host Inter Milan for a decisive second leg in the Champions League semi-final, both sides are grappling with critical injury concerns that could reshape the outcome of the tie.

Barcelona confirmed this morning that defender Jules Koundé has sustained a distal injury to the biceps femoris in his left thigh, as revealed in the club’s official medical statement.

The French international’s return to team training will depend on how his recovery progresses, casting doubt on his availability for Tuesday’s clash at the Camp Nou.

The setback comes at a delicate time for the Catalan giants, who are already managing several injury issues ahead of a high-stakes European encounter.

Koundé’s absence would be a blow to Hansi Flick’s defensive setup, particularly against Inter’s potent counterattacks.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are facing their own injury dilemma with star forward Lautaro Martinez, who was forced off early in the second half of the first leg in Spain.

According to Inter manager, Simone Inzaghi, the Argentine felt a muscle twinge after a demanding stretch of eight consecutive starts.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Italia, Inzaghi expressed doubts about Lautaro’s availability for the return leg, stating: “It will be very difficult to recover Lautaro for the return leg… Tuesday we will probably play without our captain, and that is already a final for us.”

Reports in Italy suggest Lautaro has suffered a flexor strain, and while further tests are pending, his absence for the upcoming Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona is already confirmed.

A serious strain could see him sidelined for the remainder of the season, although a last-minute return on Tuesday has not been entirely ruled out.

With Inter short on forward options — Marcus Thuram only recently returning and Mehdi Taremi not fully match-fit — Inzaghi may be forced to adjust his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Marko Arnautovic and Taremi remain the most likely candidates to replace Lautaro, though tactical shifts late in the first leg suggest flexibility could be key for Inter in Barcelona.