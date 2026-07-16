Burglars Target Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona Home After Spain Reach World Cup Final

Burglars attempted to break into Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona home in the early hours of Wednesday, just hours after the Spain winger helped his country book a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

According to police and local media reports, the masked intruders were spotted by the footballer’s private security team through surveillance cameras as they climbed the perimeter walls of the luxury property, formerly owned by Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Security staff quickly intervened, forcing the suspects to flee before they could gain access to the house.

The attempted break-in came shortly after Spain’s impressive 2-0 victory over France at AT&T Stadium. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety and privacy of high-profile footballers, particularly during major international tournaments.

Spain secured their place in Sunday’s World Cup final with a disciplined display against the reigning runners-up. Mikel Oyarzabal gave La Roja the lead from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro sealed the victory with a second-half header, ending France’s bid to become only the second European nation after Germany to reach three successive World Cup finals.

The reigning European champions will now face either Argentina or England in the final at East Rutherford, New Jersey, after the second semi-final in Atlanta.