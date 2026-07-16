World Cup Final: Injury Scare For Spain As Lamine Yamal Misses Training

Spain has been dealt a potential injury setback ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal missed training due to discomfort.

Naija News understands that the Barcelona winger was absent from the team’s latest training session, raising fresh concerns over his fitness just days before Spain’s highly anticipated showdown with defending champions Argentina.

The Spanish Football Federation has yet to disclose the nature or severity of the problem, leaving uncertainty over whether the youngster will be fit enough to feature in the final.

The 19-year-old forward did not take part in training as Spain intensified preparations for what is expected to be one of the biggest matches in the country’s football history.

Team officials only indicated that the winger was managing “some discomfort” but stopped short of providing further details on the issue.

It remains unclear whether his absence was merely a precautionary measure or an indication of a more serious fitness concern.

Yamal has been one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament, playing a pivotal role in the team’s impressive march to the World Cup final.

The Barcelona star has consistently troubled opposition defences with his pace, creativity and dribbling ability, establishing himself as one of the competition’s brightest young talents.

His performances have also strengthened his credentials in the race for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with many observers ranking him among the favourites for the prestigious award.

Any absence in Sunday’s final would therefore represent a significant blow to Spain’s hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Spain Awaits Medical Assessment

Spain’s coaching staff are expected to continue monitoring the youngster’s condition over the coming days before making a final decision on his availability.

The team has yet to confirm whether Yamal will return to full training before the final or remain a major doubt for the encounter.

Medical personnel are expected to assess his fitness ahead of the decisive clash.

Naija News reports that Spain will face Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday in a highly anticipated World Cup final, with both nations aiming to be crowned world champions.

While Argentina will be seeking to successfully defend the title they won four years ago, Spain is chasing another historic triumph on football’s biggest stage.

More updates on Yamal’s condition are expected before kick-off as Spain races against time to have one of their most influential players available for the final.