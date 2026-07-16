Harry Kane Laments England Collapse, Refuses To Rule Out 2030 World Cup Dreams

England captain Harry Kane admitted he was left heartbroken after the Three Lions’ dramatic 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, describing the late collapse as another painful lesson for the national team.

Thomas Tuchel’s men looked set to book their first men’s World Cup final appearance since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them ahead in the 55th minute following Morgan Rogers’ assist.

However, Argentina turned the match on its head in the closing stages. Enzo Fernandez levelled with five minutes remaining before Lautaro Martinez headed home Lionel Messi’s cross deep into stoppage time to send the defending champions into Sunday’s final against Spain.

Reflecting on the defeat, Kane said England lost control after taking the lead and allowed Argentina to build sustained pressure.

“We played a good game for the large majority of it,” Kane told the BBC.

“When we went 1-0 up, we seemed to try and hold on, which at this level is not enough.

“After the goal, whether it was them putting more men forward or us not being able to match them man for man, it was just wave after wave. The messaging was to go again and get another goal, but we couldn’t do that.”

The Bayern Munich striker also acknowledged England have repeatedly fallen short at the crucial stages of major tournaments.

“We did so well for 60 minutes. We deserved to be ahead, but then we struggled to keep the ball and struggled to put pressure on them. It allowed them to create momentum in the final third,” he said.

“We’re going to have to find out how we can improve in those situations. It’s probably been the missing piece over the past four or five tournaments.”

Despite the disappointment, Kane stopped short of confirming whether he would target a fifth World Cup appearance in 2030.

The 32-year-old, who turns 33 this summer, said it was too soon to make any long-term decisions, although he pointed to 39-year-old Lionel Messi as proof that age need not be a barrier.

“It’s too early to talk about that. For me, it’s about taking it year by year and how I feel,” he said.

“The national team is my pride and joy. Four years is a long way away, but as you see with Leo, he’s still performing at the highest level. I never want to put a limit on these things.”

Kane has scored six goals at the tournament and still has the chance to add to his tally in England’s third-place play-off against France, although he trails Golden Boot leaders Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who both have eight goals.