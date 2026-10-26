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Anita Joseph Breaks Silence On Marriage Crash With MC Fish

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph and MC Fish
Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph and MC Fish

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Anita Joseph said marriage remains beautiful despite her separation from Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.
  • MC Fish alleged that he took loans to maintain their lifestyle and rejected claims that Anita financially supported him throughout their marriage.
  • Anita said she would never post any man online again and asked people to seize her phone if she did.

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has insisted that marriage is a beautiful thing despite the breakup with her estranged husband, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

Naija News reports that Anita made this clear in a viral video online while her colleagues, Sarah Martins and Eriata Ese, questioned her about the failed marriage.

The movie star maintained that she is not against marriage, stressing that many people had often complained that she was always disturbing them with her lovey-dovey moments with MC Fish.

According to Anita, marriage is about showing the lovely moments, noting that when people are in love, they must go all out for their spouses.

When Sarah reminded Anita that MC Fish cleaned her leg while they were married, the thespian said she would never post any man online.

Anita added that her phone should be seized or taken to church if she posts any man online.

She said, “If you see me posting, man, come and take my phone. Carry me come church. I didn’t say don’t get married, o; some people say, Anita, you stress us with that your marriage. That’s what marriage and love are all about. When you love somebody, you want to go all out for them. But now, if you see me post a man.”

Watch the video:

Recall that MC Fish recently made some allegations against Anita Joseph.

According to him, he allegedly took out loans and entered into various financial agreements to meet the demands of their lifestyle.

He also rejected claims that Anita financially supported him throughout their marriage.

The entertainer further alleged that his financial situation became strained because of the expenses he incurred while trying to maintain the lifestyle. He also claimed that Anita had not been able to maintain the same standard of living since their separation.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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