You Lost My Child Because Of All Those Waist Trainers You Were Wearing – MC Fish Calls Out Ex Wife Anita Joseph

Nightlife entertainer Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has made some allegations against his estranged wife, actress Anita Joseph.

Naija News reports that MC Fish made the claims in a series of posts on his Instagram story.

According to him, he allegedly took loans and entered into different financial agreements to meet the demands of the lifestyle they were living.

He also rejected claims that Anita was the one who financially supported him throughout their marriage.

The entertainer further alleged that his financial situation became strained because of the expenses he incurred while trying to maintain the lifestyle. He also claimed that Anita had not been able to maintain the same standard of living since their separation.

He wrote: “Lol, lemme school you guys a bit in this: she fed him a narrative. Firstly, I never wanted to do this because, in life, when you do good or do something for someone, it’s always bad for them to start talking about it, but enough is enough.

“Remember, it’s been over a year since my separation, and I want to do a few things. You claimed to the public that you fed me when all we did was use my hard-earned money and take loans to add to that to keep up a lavish lifestyle.

“More than a year later, you still can’t get yourself a proper house and a car to support you and your family. Which was never the case under my care. My surname, Olagunju, the CEO of the property company, had three names on the list for an ambassadorial deal, and my surname stood out why? Cause the CEO bought a car from my dad when he was relocating to Canada back in 2015.

“I took loans and entered all sorts of agreements to keep up a fake life you were desperately trying so hard to keep. And for that same reason, I thank God I have been freed from all that madness. The need to desperately appear cool when it’s obvious you need serious help. Ego and pride are very bad things.

“Remember I told you, it was because of all those waist trainers you are wearing that you lost my child.”