Another Nollywood Legend Confirmed Dead After Francis Duru

The death has been reported of veteran Nigerian actor, movie producer, and director, Steve Echendu.

Echendu reportedly died after battling an undisclosed illness.

Naija News reports that the death of the Nollywood veteran was shared in a Facebook post by his colleague, Wisdom Nwankwo.

Nwankwo, in the post, expressed sadness over losing two industry figures within a short period.

He wrote: “I don’t take chills in doing this, but I am really touched and pained. Please, sometimes, if you don’t see people on your timeline for a month or even less, and they are regular in your list, please check on them.

“It’s quite a sad note on my side to learn of the passing of two of my friends here and in Nollywood; we were very active in making Nollywood what it is today.

“Austinfair Nwaulu was one of the media gurus who used to participate in all our activities in Nollywood. Very sad to hear he passed on Saturday and was laid on Tuesday.

“Oh, Steven Real Stephen Echendu, it’s so painful to also learn of your passing yesterday; you were also one of the gladiators then in Nollywood Ojs production main man. Just a span of 5 days, oh Lord, let your will always prevail.

“I am pained, my comrades; tomorrow is not promised to any mortal. Live today as your last day… Your toiling is just a temporary assignment here on earth. Oh Lord, grant them your light on their way to the great beyond. Peace profound.”

Some of the movies Stephen Echendu was best known for include Fury (2019), Infant at Heart (2024), and Knockout Blessing (2018).

His death was reported shortly after Francis Duru was confirmed dead.