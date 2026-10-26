Kennedy Boboye Worried As Bendel Insurance Concede 14 Goals In 10 NPFL Matches

Bendel Insurance head coach Kennedy Boboye has expressed concern over his side’s defensive problems after they conceded 14 goals in their opening 10 matches of the 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Boboye spoke after his team defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Sunday, ending the visitors’ unbeaten run in the league.

Freeman Wuchirwe put Bendel Insurance ahead in the 48th minute before Rivers United striker Chijioke Mbaoma equalised in the 73rd minute. Jonathan James then scored a late winner to secure all three points for the Benin Arsenal in the South-South derby.

Despite the win, Boboye said his side must improve defensively, having scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in their first 10 league matches.

“It’s been something that has been very worrisome for us because we cannot be conceding goals in every match we play. Every game we play, we concede,” he said.

“I think we should try to make amends to ensure we get a balance in our defence because that has been our problem.

“Of course, it’s a two-way thing. If the strikers don’t score, it’s a problem. If the defenders don’t defend well and concede, it’s also a problem. So, we’ll work on it to get a balance.”

The coach, however, remains confident that Bendel Insurance can challenge for the NPFL title and claim their third league crown. The club won their first championship in 1972 before securing their second in 1979.

“Definitely, it’s doable. It’s very, very possible. It’s just that we need to get something in our next game away to Kwara United. If we get points at Kwara United and come back home and get the points, we’ll be there,” Boboye said.

“I know that by the time we get into the top two on the league table, we’ll start looking ahead.”

Bendel Insurance’s away form remains a major concern, as they have lost all five away matches this season despite their strong home performances.

Boboye attributed the team’s inconsistency partly to changes in the squad, noting that the club struggled for much of last season before his arrival.

“We’ve just played the 10th game of the league. With time, definitely, we’ll get a win somewhere away from home,” he said, adding that securing maximum points at home remained the immediate priority.

Bendel Insurance will travel to face Kwara United in their next fixture as they seek to end their away losing streak and strengthen their title ambitions.