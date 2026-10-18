Ranchers Bees Part Ways With Usman Abd’Allah After Poor NPFL Start

Ranchers Bees have parted ways with technical adviser Usman Abd’Allah by mutual consent following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The Kaduna-based club announced the decision earlier today, October 18, two days after their 3-1 defeat to Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. The result marked the end of Abd’Allah’s 115-day spell in charge.

The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars manager recorded two wins and two draws in nine league matches, losing five times during his tenure.

His departure leaves Ranchers Bees 18th in the standings with eight points as they battle to move away from the relegation zone. The club’s management plans to appoint an interim coach while searching for a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars defender Adelowo Gbolagade marked his 100th NPFL appearance during Friday’s win. The Oluyole Warriors congratulated the defender through their official 𝕏 account, with the milestone coinciding with their first win in five matches.

Gbolagade will hope to make his 101st league appearance when Shooting Stars travel to Lagos to face Ikorodu City next Sunday.

Elsewhere, Inter Lagos interim coach Olusanjo Olutayo will seek his first victory when his side host Nasarawa United at 4 p.m. later today. Olutayo took charge following Shakiru Giwa’s resignation, with Inter Lagos bottom of the table on two points from eight matches.

The club have also been deducted three points and three goals for breaching NPFL framework rules during their Matchday 7 fixture against Katsina United.

Nine-time champions Enyimba will also seek a response when they host Warri Wolves in Aba after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Katsina United last weekend.

The People’s Elephant sit 19th with seven points from eight matches, while Warri Wolves occupy 14th place with 10 points after beating Inter Lagos 3-1.

In another Matchday 9 fixture, unbeaten Rivers United will host Barau at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United are second with 16 points, one behind leaders Rangers, having scored 13 goals and conceded just two in eight matches. Barau, fifth with 12 points, head into the encounter after drawing 2-2 with Rangers.