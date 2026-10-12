Ogunbote Warns Plateau United Against Complacency After 4-0 Win

Plateau United technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote warned his players against complacency after their 4-0 win over Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, October 11.

The Peace Boys produced an impressive performance at the New Jos Stadium to hand Kano Pillars their first defeat of the season and give their home supporters plenty to celebrate.

Paul Samson and experienced midfielder Ekundayo Ojo scored in the first half to put Plateau United in control before Samuel Ayanrinde and Nenrot Silas added two more goals after the break to complete the emphatic victory.

Despite the convincing result, Ogunbote urged his players to remain focused, stressing that one win would not determine their fortunes in a long league campaign.

“The league is a marathon. We won’t allow it to get into our heads. This is just one out of the 38 matches we are going to play this season,” Ogunbote told reporters after the match.

The experienced tactician emphasised the need for his side to maintain their discipline and determination as the season progresses, warning against allowing the comfortable victory to affect their approach to subsequent fixtures.

However, Ogunbote acknowledged the importance of the result and expressed optimism about the club’s prospects, assuring supporters that they could have more reasons to celebrate by the end of the campaign.

“But it is a good one for us, and I can assure you that the supporters will also be happy at the end of the season,” he added.