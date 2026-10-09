Amapakabo Targets Rivers United Win, Enyimba Seek More Points [NPFL Matchday 8 Fixtures]

Abia Warriors head coach Imama Amapakabo has urged his players to beat Rivers United on Sunday, October 11, to close the gap at the top of the 2026/2027 Euromatch Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table.

Abia Warriors will host Rivers United at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba in a Matchday Eight fixture, with Amapakabo stressing that all three points are crucial to his side’s title ambitions.

Rivers United, last season’s runners-up, remain unbeaten after seven matches and sit second with 15 points, one behind defending champions and league leaders Rangers International.

Amapakabo believes Rivers United’s unbeaten record will provide extra motivation for his players.

“To me, it’s another three points up in the air for us to grab,” Amapakabo said. “It is not different from the other games that we’re going to play against any other team.

“Rivers United have not lost a game, and that is motivation for our players. The three points are important.”

The Abia Warriors manager acknowledged that his team must improve its points to remain competitive in the title race.

“So, we need to close the gap. The league leaders right now have opened up an eight-point gap. We need to close it to make a commanding statement in the league,” he added.

Amapakabo also plans to adopt a different tactical approach against Rivers United, who are strong defensively and dangerous on the counter-attack.

The coach is working to address the defensive problems exposed in Abia Warriors’ 3-1 defeat to Rangers International in Awka last Sunday. Although Faiz Jubrim received a red card in the 81st minute, Amapakabo insisted that his team’s defensive shortcomings also contributed to the loss.

“We didn’t function well defensively, and we’ve looked at that and are working on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Enyimba will aim to extend their unbeaten run to four matches when they visit Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Friday.

The Aba-based side lost their opening four league matches but have responded with two wins and a draw against Plateau United, Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars. The run has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Enyimba assistant coach Lawrence Ukaegbu thanked the club’s supporters for standing by the team during their difficult start and expressed confidence ahead of the trip.

“We’re going to Katsina United to play well by His grace, either we win or we pick a draw; losing the game is out of it,” Ukaegbu said.

Katsina United have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Enyimba won the previous meeting between the sides 3-0 in Aba on 12 April 2026, while Katsina United claimed a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in November 2025.

NPFL Matchday Eight Fixtures

Friday, 9 October

5.30 pm: Katsina United vs Enyimba

Saturday, 10 October

4.00 pm: Ranchers Bees vs Niger Tornadoes

4.00 pm: Ikorodu City vs Kwara United

Sunday, 11 October

4.00 pm: Kun Khalifat FC vs Shooting Stars

4.00 pm: Sporting Lagos FC vs Bendel Insurance

4.00 pm: Barau FC vs Enugu Rangers

4.00 pm: Plateau United vs Kano Pillars

4.00 pm: Warri Wolves vs Inter Lagos FC

4.00 pm: Abia Warriors vs Rivers United

4.00 pm: Nasarawa United vs Doma United