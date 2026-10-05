NPFL Summons Sporting Lagos Coach Buter Over Refereeing Comments

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has been summoned by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) disciplinary panel over his comments on match officiating following his side’s goalless draw against Ikorodu City.

Buter is expected to appear before the disciplinary panel this week after criticising the standard of refereeing in the league. Speaking after the Lagos derby, the coach questioned the handling of officiating and argued that referees, rather than coaches, were damaging the league’s reputation.

“They say I am bringing the league into disrepute. The referees are bringing the league to disrepute and not me. If they are not going to fix it, the league is not going anywhere,” he said.

Buter also complained that Sporting Lagos had suffered from poor officiating in consecutive matches and expressed frustration over disciplinary warnings issued to him.

His comments have attracted the attention of the NPFL, which has invited him to appear before its disciplinary authorities. The league has warned coaches and club officials against making public statements capable of undermining the credibility of match officials or bringing the competition into disrepute.

The NPFL maintains that complaints concerning officiating should be channelled through the appropriate administrative procedures rather than through public criticism.

Buter’s hearing will determine whether he faces disciplinary action over his remarks. Sporting Lagos remain unbeaten in the league and will now await the date of their coach’s appearance before the panel.

The development could further intensify the debate over match officiating and the relationship between coaches and match officials in the NPFL this season.

Meanwhile, Plateau United technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote has urged his players to put their 2-0 defeat to Enyimba behind them and focus on their next NPFL fixture.

The Peace Boys suffered the defeat in their Matchday 7 encounter in Aba on Sunday, with Ifeanyi Ihemekwele and Richard Ezinne scoring for the nine-time NPFL champions.

Ogunbote said Plateau United travelled to Aba with the intention of securing all three points but were unable to achieve their objective.

“It was unfortunate. We came here with a different notion, but unfortunately, we lost the game,” Ogunbote told the media after the match.

The defeat also came with an injury setback for Plateau United, with key player Ibrahim Yahaya ruled out of their next game.

“Another disappointing thing is that we lost a key player, Ibrahim Yahaya, to injury. He won’t be available for the next game.

“But be that as it may, that’s part of the game. We have to move on, take the positives from the game, make amends, and move forward.”

Plateau United dominated the early exchanges but struggled to maintain their momentum as the match progressed. Ogunbote admitted that his players allowed the game to slip away.

“I don’t want to use the word complacency or unnecessary overconfidence. Honestly, that was just it. We had the game in our hands, but unfortunately, through our arrogance, we lost it,” he said.