Nasarawa United Face Niger Tornadoes In Crucial Northern Derby [Matchday 6 Fixtures]

Nasarawa United will host Niger Tornadoes in a crucial northern derby on Sunday as both sides seek vital points in Matchday 6 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The match will kick off at 4pm, with Nasarawa United hoping to use home advantage to improve their position after a difficult start to the campaign.

Nasarawa United head coach Mbwas Mangut has expressed concern over his side’s form and challenged his players to respond against their regional rivals. The Solid Miners have collected just four points from their opening five matches, prompting Mangut to demand an immediate improvement.

“If you look at the Log, it’s really something to worry about. Five games, amounting to 15 points, and we have four points from those,” the coach said.

“We will move on from this phase and stabilise the team, going forward.”

The northern derby is expected to attract significant attention, with both teams seeking a result that could provide momentum for their campaigns. Nasarawa United and Niger Tornadoes will also be competing for regional bragging rights in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.

The Matchday 6 fixtures begin later today, September 26, with Sporting Lagos FC hosting Barau FC at 4pm. The remaining matches will be played on Sunday, all starting at 4pm.

Warri Wolves will face Shooting Stars, while Kun Khalifat FC will take on Kwara United. Ranchers Bees will host Rivers United, Kano Pillars will welcome Enyimba, and Ikorodu City will face Enugu Rangers.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors will play Bendel Insurance, Katsina United will host Doma United, and Plateau United will take on Inter Lagos FC.