Rivers United Explain Finidi George’s Absence Against Warri Wolves

Rivers United confirmed that head coach Finidi George was in Abuja attending a CAF A-License Coaching Course, explaining his absence from the bench during Wednesday’s NPFL clash against Warri Wolves.

The Port Harcourt club addressed questions about the former Super Eagles winger’s whereabouts in a post on its 𝕏 handle, stating that Finidi was among coaches participating in the elite continental coaching programme.

Rivers United wrote: “For those asking, ‘Where is Finidi George? Why was he not on the bench against Warri Wolves on Wednesday? He is in Abuja with top coaches for the CAF A-License Coaching Course, the elite continental coaching programme returned to Nigeria after nine years.

“So, no problem, the coach wants to upgrade!”

Finidi’s participation comes after Nigeria regained access to the CAF A Coaching Convention earlier in 2026, following CAF’s approval of the curriculum submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigeria had not hosted a CAF A-License course since around 2017, although the NFF continued to run D, C and B-License programmes during the period.

The latest course is aimed at strengthening elite-level coaching development in Nigeria. Earlier plans had outlined a six-module programme running from August 2026 to February 2027, with 25 coaches expected to participate, although the programme currently appears to have been adjusted to two modules.

Naija News recalls that Finidi took charge of Rivers United in 2025 after a distinguished playing career that included spells with Ajax and Real Betis.