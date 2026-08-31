Finidi, Mangut, Other Coaches React After 2026-27 NPFL Matchday One Games

Rivers United technical manager Finidi George has praised his team’s improved attacking and defensive display after the Pride of Rivers began their 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign with a 2-0 win over Plateau United.

Rivers United secured all three points in Sunday’s Matchday One clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, with Finidi pleased by the way his side combined attacking intent with defensive discipline.

“I feel very good, you know. Normally, we’re a team that scores one goal (in a match), and we try to defend it,” Finidi said at his post-match press conference.

“But this time around, we quickly scored two goals and got a lot of chances that could have been converted, but we couldn’t.

“But I think we defended very well and I’m quite happy the team is looking good. But we’ll keep pushing them until we see where we’ll end up in the season.”

The former Nigeria international also welcomed the club’s recruitment during the transfer window, insisting that the new-look squad is stronger than last season’s team.

“If you look at our recruitment, it’s quite better than that of last season,” he said.

“The players are much younger and better, so we hope, come next (this) Saturday, we’ll be able to get a good result in Côte d’Ivoire (against FC San Pedro).”

Rivers United will now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League, with the Nigerian club scheduled to face FC San Pedro in the first leg of the preliminary round in Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, 5 September.

Meanwhile, Kun Khalifat’s technical adviser, Obinna Uzoho, played down the significance of his team’s goalless draw against Abia Warriors at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

The Matchday One fixture began on Sunday but was suspended in the 73rd minute after heavy rain left the pitch unplayable. The game resumed on Monday, with both teams settling for a point.

Uzoho refused to attach any special significance to Kun Khalifat’s second consecutive goalless draw in an opening away league fixture.

“No, it’s not about ‘Oriental Derby Giants’,” Uzoho said.

“It’s about remaining calm, playing our game and trying to ensure that we finish higher on the final league table than we did last season.

“Last season, we won several Oriental games. We also won some other matches outside the Oriental Zone. So, we can claim to be Oriental Giants or hold any team’s key.

“We take the games one after the other. We’ve put the match against Abia Warriors behind us. For us, we’re now focusing on the next game, which is against Barau FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.”

Kun Khalifat had defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and also recorded a 1-0 win over Enyimba in Owerri during the 2025/26 campaign.

For Nasarawa United head coach Mbwas Mangut, however, Matchday One ended in disappointment after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barau FC at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Barau took an early lead through Joseph Atule in the 15th minute, but Nasarawa United responded five minutes later when Abubakar Abdullahi converted Mohammed Umar’s assist.

The visitors held their own for much of the contest before Barau FC settled the game late on through Al’Amin Umar and Suga Aliyu.

Mangut felt Nasarawa United deserved more from the match after creating several scoring opportunities.

“My wards played better, but were unlucky to score from the avalanche of opportunities we had,” Mangut said.

“It’s definitely not the way to start the new season, but we will analyse our mistakes, regroup, and bounce back stronger, beginning from our next match.”

Nasarawa United will look to recover when they host Bendel Insurance at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.