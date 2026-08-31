Ikorodu City Top NPFL Table After Winning Start, Rangers Held

Ikorodu City made a flying start to the 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, beating newly promoted Ranchers Bees 3-1 on Sunday to move to the top of the table.

The Oga Boys fell behind in the seventh minute when Ranchers Bees opened the scoring, but Umar Dan’Azumi restored parity for the Lagos side in the 30th minute.

Ikorodu City completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time as Abayomi Ayodeji put the hosts ahead.

Farouk Salami then sealed the win three minutes before full-time, converting from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to hand Ikorodu City all three points.

Rivers United also made a strong start with a 2-0 win over Plateau United in Port Harcourt.

Abdulrasheed Dabai opened the scoring for the hosts in the sixth minute before Wasiu Falolu doubled their advantage in the 38th minute. The Rivers side, who finished as runners-up last season, comfortably held on to claim the win.

In Ilorin, Kwara United staged a late comeback to draw 2-2 with Kano Pillars after falling two goals behind.

Shola Abdulraheem put Pillars ahead in the 12th minute before Rabiu Ali doubled their lead in the 29th minute.

Kwara United pulled one back through Alex Jerry two minutes after the restart before Jerry completed the comeback with an equaliser in the seventh minute of added time.

Bendel Insurance also came from behind to beat Warri Wolves 2-1. Eventus Itolowo gave Wolves an early lead in the fifth minute, but Kayode Oke levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute.

Alex Oweilayefa completed Insurance’s comeback two minutes into the second half to give the Benin side all three points.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes defeated a new-look Enyimba 2-1. Aliyu Goyi gave Tornadoes the lead in the 40th minute before Wonah Williams restored parity for Enyimba in the 71st minute.

Michael Olalusi then scored in the 83rd minute to restore Tornadoes’ lead and secure victory for the hosts.

Barau FC also began their NPFL campaign with a 3-1 victory over Nasarawa United.

Joseph Atule opened the scoring in the 15th minute as he began his pursuit of a personal target of 20 goals this season.

Nasarawa United responded through Abubakar Abdullahi five minutes later, but Barau regained the lead through Al’Amin Umar in the 78th minute.

Sugau Aliyu added a third four minutes later to seal the victory.

Reigning champions Enugu Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Katsina United at their adopted home ground in Abeokuta.

Luis Dadong put Katsina United ahead in the 38th minute before Chibueze Oputa rescued a point for Rangers with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Rangers were helped by a goalkeeping error, with the Katsina United goalkeeper parrying Oputa’s effort into his own net.

In Gombe, Doma United marked their return to the NPFL with a 2-0 victory over Sporting Lagos, who also returned to the top flight this season.

Sadiq Rilwan gave Doma United an eighth-minute lead before Daniel Simon doubled their advantage in the 75th minute.

2026-2027 NPFL Matchday One Results

Shooting Stars 2-1 Inter Lagos

Bendel Insurance 2-1 Warri Wolves

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC

Rivers United 2-0 Plateau United

Barau FC 3-1 Nasarawa United

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Katsina United

Doma United 2-0 Sporting Lagos

Ikorodu City 3-1 Ranchers Bees

Kwara United 2-2 Kano Pillars