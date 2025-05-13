I Promised Rivers United Continental Ticket Not NPFL Title – Finidi George

Rivers United coach Finidi George has stressed that he didn’t promise to win the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title for the club.

Coach Finidi George and his boys are currently sitting in the second place in the NPFL table after amassing 61 points. They are in the hunt for a CAF Champions League ticket.

With Remo Stars confirmed as the league champions, separated by a substantial 10-point margin, Rivers United are fully aware of the competition from Abia Warriors, who trail them closely by just a single point in the race for the second continental spot.

Rivers United will have to wait until May 25, when they will play their last league game of the season, to confirm whether they will play in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Although the recent 3-0 loss to Kwara United in Ilorin was a setback, Finidi remains optimistic and focused on the larger goal.

“Of course, I mentioned when I signed up for Rivers United that we aim to secure a continental ticket, and it appears to be on track,” he stated. “I wasn’t overly focused on winning the league this season. Our primary target has always been to compete on a continental level, and it looks like we’ll achieve that.”

Rivers United’s final fixture of the season will see them challenge Nasarawa United, presenting an opportunity to solidify their position before the season wraps up.

Looking ahead, Finidi is already strategizing for next season while reflecting on the current campaign. “We’ll take the time to evaluate how the season unfolded,” he said.

“It’s been a respectable season based on our performances, and these reflections will be vital as we prepare for the next one. We need to analyze where we may have faltered and recognize where Remo excelled; they deserve commendation for their success.

“Although we’re content with how we’re concluding this season, our focus will be on returning stronger and more prepared for the challenges ahead.”

Finidi George, who previously led Enyimba to their ninth NPFL title in 2023, joined Rivers United at the start of the season after a brief tenure as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Under his guidance, the 2022 champions have recorded 17 victories out of 37 matches, alongside 10 draws and 10 losses.