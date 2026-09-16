Ranchers Bees Switch Home Ground To Kano For 2026/27 Season

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Ranchers Bees, will play their home matches at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano for the 2026/27 season after the Kaduna-based club changed their home venue.

The newly-promoted NPFL club initially selected the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina as its home ground for the campaign but said it had to relocate to Kano because of “uncontrollable circumstances”.

Naija News gathered that Ranchers Bees played only one match in Katsina, securing a 4-0 win over Abia Warriors on matchday two.

The club thanked Katsina United for the hospitality during their brief stay in the city and welcomed the support from football fans in Kano.

“KANAWA, WE’RE STAYING! Our next home game will be played in Kano. To the people of Kano, thank you for the incredible welcome and support,” the NPFL club wrote on 𝕏.

“And to Katsina, thank you for the hospitality and the memories. We hope to see you again soon. The journey continues.”

Ranchers Bees will begin their stay in Kano with a home NPFL fixture against Bendel Insurance on Sunday, September 20.

The match will be their first home game at the Sani Abacha Stadium this season as they settle into their new venue.