Shooting Stars Beat Inter Lagos In Season Opener, NFF Appoints Abdulrahaman To Head NPFL

Shooting Stars opened the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a 2-1 win over newcomers Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, earlier today, August 28.

Lucky Emmanuel gave 3SC the lead in the 15th minute, but Damilare Adigun drew Inter Lagos level seven minutes later. The visitors appeared set to go into the break on level terms until Shooting Stars won a penalty in first-half stoppage time, which Sodiq Ibrahim converted to restore the hosts’ advantage.

The Oluyole Warriors held on to their lead in the second half to claim the first three points of the new campaign. They dominated possession with 58 per cent, compared to Inter Lagos’ 42 per cent, and registered 11 shots, with four on target. The newcomers managed five attempts and only one shot on target.

Shooting Stars also won four corner kicks to Inter Lagos’ three. The visitors picked up two yellow cards, while the hosts received one. Neither side finished the match with a red card.

The opening fixture came on the same day the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Dr Ayo Abdulrahaman as the new Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL.

Abdulrahaman, who holds a doctorate in sports administration, brings experience in football administration and league management, having worked at different levels of the Nigerian football system.

NFF interim General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, said the appointment followed Thursday’s directive ordering Board Members and Chief Executive Officers of the various leagues, as well as Chief Operating Officers who are not members of NFF staff, to vacate their positions.

The NFF confirmed that Abdulrahaman will take up his new role with immediate effect.