Rangers Confirm Awka City Stadium As 2026/27 NPFL Home Ground

Nigeria champions Rangers International have confirmed Awka City Stadium as their home ground for the 2026/27 EuroMatch-NPFL season.

The nine-time league champions will return to Awka for the second time after previously playing their home matches at the stadium during the 2022/23 abridged campaign. Rangers will use the venue while renovation work continues at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Rangers Chief Executive Officer, Amobi Ezeaku, confirmed the decision earlier today, September 18, via Complete Sports. Asked about the club’s substantive home venue for the new season, Ezeaku said: “We will play in Awka.”

The Flying Antelopes opened their campaign away from Enugu with a 1-1 draw against Katsina United at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. They then hosted Nasarawa United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri in a Matchday 3 fixture that was suspended in the 63rd minute on Thursday after heavy rainfall.

Play resumed at the same venue earlier today, with Rangers completing a 2-1 comeback win. Nasarawa United took the lead through Sunday Dapman in the 39th minute, but Chidozie Iwundu equalised two minutes later before Daniel Itodo scored eight minutes from full time to secure Rangers’ first win of the season.

Rangers will remain in Owerri until Sunday, when they travel to face Kun Khalifat in their Matchday 4 fixture. They will then begin their Awka City Stadium campaign against Ranchers Bees of Kaduna in Matchday 5.