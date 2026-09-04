Why Sporting Lagos Vs Ikorodu, Other 3 NPFL Matchday 2 Games Were Postponed

Four matches have been postponed from Matchday 2 of the 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season because of fixture clashes involving Nigerian clubs competing in continental competitions and venue-related issues.

The affected games are Sporting Lagos vs Ikorodu City, Katsina United vs Rivers United, Enyimba vs Shooting Stars and Warri Wolves vs Enugu Rangers.

The Sporting Lagos vs Ikorodu City Lagos derby, initially scheduled for Sunday, September 6 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, has been moved to Wednesday, September 30. The NPFL postponed the fixture because political events are planned at the venue on the original matchday.

Rivers United’s trip to Katsina United has also been postponed as the Port Harcourt club prepares for its CAF Champions League first qualifying-round tie against FC San-Pédro of Côte d’Ivoire. Rivers United will travel to Côte d’Ivoire for the first leg on Saturday, September 5 before hosting the return leg on Sunday, September 13.

Enyimba’s home game against Shooting Stars was postponed because 3SC have continental commitments of their own. Shooting Stars will host Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying-round tie at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta on Saturday, September 5. The return leg will take place in Tunisia on Sunday, September 13.

Warri Wolves vs Enugu Rangers was the fourth postponed fixture, with Rangers also involved in the CAF Champions League. The Flying Antelopes will host AS Sobemap of Benin Republic on Sunday, September 6 before travelling for the return leg on Friday, September 11.

The remaining five Matchday 2 fixtures will go ahead on Sunday, September 6, all kicking off at 4pm. Plateau United will host Kwara United, Nasarawa United will face Bendel Insurance, Kun Khalifat FC will take on Barau FC, Ranchers Bees will entertain Abia Warriors, while Kano Pillars will host Niger Tornadoes.

Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City will now meet on Wednesday, September 30 at 4pm at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan. The NPFL is yet to announce new dates and kick-off times for Katsina United vs Rivers United, Enyimba vs Shooting Stars and Warri Wolves vs Enugu Rangers.