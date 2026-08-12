NPFL Pardons Bendel Insurance Coach Boboye

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has lifted the suspension imposed on Bendel Insurance head coach, Kennedy Boboye, clearing the way for him to return to the dugout ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The NPFL announced the decision in a letter signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, on Wednesday.

The league body said it reviewed Boboye’s written apology and his appeal for leniency before deciding to suspend the remaining part of his punishment.

According to the NPFL, Boboye’s conduct during the period of his suspension was taken into consideration.

The board also considered his previous contributions to Nigerian football, both as a player and as a technical member of the national team, Naija News reports.

“The Board has, therefore, elected to suspend the rest of the remaining period of your sanction,” the letter stated.

The decision means the Bendel Insurance coach can resume his duties on the touchline as the new NPFL season approaches.

However, the league body warned Boboye that the suspended portion of his punishment would be reinstated if he repeated the conduct that led to his initial sanction during the 2026/27 season.

The warning serves as a condition attached to the lifting of the remaining suspension.

Boboye will therefore be expected to maintain discipline and avoid any further confrontation with match officials or other forms of misconduct.

Boboye’s 17-match Suspension

Naija News reports that Boboye was originally handed a 17-match suspension after being found guilty of gross misconduct towards a match official during Bendel Insurance’s 2-2 draw against Plateau United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

He was also fined for the offence.

The sanction had kept the experienced coach away from the Bendel Insurance dugout for a significant part of the previous campaign.

However, following his apology, appeal and conduct during the suspension period, the NPFL board decided to show leniency by lifting the remaining part of the punishment.

The development will come as a boost to Bendel Insurance as the club prepares for the 2026/27 NPFL season, with Boboye now eligible to lead the team from the touchline.