Katsina United Player Chinedu Ozor Shows Signs Of Life After Being Pronounced Dead

Katsina United player Chinedu Ozor has been moved to the intensive care unit of Katsina General Hospital after reportedly showing signs of life after he was initially pronounced dead following a collapse during a pre-season match on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Chinedu Ozor slumped during Katsina United’s clash with Niger Tornadoes at the Gusau/Ahlan Pre-season Cup in Katsina and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a doctor reportedly confirmed his death.

However, after his body was taken to Katsina General Hospital and placed in the morgue, medical personnel later noticed movement and moved him to the ICU.

Katsina United media officer, Nasir Gide, confirmed the development to The Punch.

“When we rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was confirmed dead by a doctor. We collected a police report and took him back to Katsina General Hospital, where he was also said to be dead. They took his body to the morgue there,” Gide said.

“Later, the medical personnel informed us that he had been taken back to the ICU from the morgue when they noticed movement in his body.”

Katsina United had earlier announced Ozor’s death, prompting condolence messages from Kano Pillars, where he had previously played, and other clubs.

Heartland, another of Ozor’s former clubs, had also reported the development on 𝕏, saying the player had been moved from the mortuary back to the hospital after reportedly showing signs of movement.

“Reliable sources say Chinedu Ozor has been moved from the mortuary to the hospital after reportedly showing signs of movement. He is currently on oxygen as medics work to revive him,” Heartland posted.

“Ozor, we believe in the God of a second chance. May God restore.”

A Niger Tornadoes player who featured against Ozor in Tuesday’s match also expressed hope that the Katsina United player would survive.

“It was heartbreaking. We are hoping for a miracle,” he told our correspondent via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Barau FC have withdrawn from the tournament, accusing the organisers of allowing the competition to continue despite the incident.

The latest development has renewed concerns over medical preparedness at football grounds in Nigeria, particularly the availability of emergency personnel and equipment during matches.

The incident occurred exactly one year after Shooting Stars assistant coach Akin Olowokere collapsed and died during a training session on August 11, 2025. The former Sunshine Stars player and coach was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch but was pronounced dead.

One of the most prominent cases involving an NPFL player occurred in March 2020, when Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins, 23, died after collapsing during a league match against Katsina United.

Following Martins’ death, the Nigeria Football Federation directed that league venues must have the required medical equipment and personnel before matches could be played. Match commissioners and host football associations were also instructed to inspect and test medical facilities before kick-off.