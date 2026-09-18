Rivers United Shift Focus To NPFL After CAF Champions League Exit [Matchday 4 Fixtures]

Rivers United assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju says the club will now focus fully on the domestic league after their early exit from the 2026/2027 CAF Champions League.

Naija News reports that Rivers United secured continental football after finishing second in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The Pride of Rivers joined Enugu Rangers as Nigeria’s representatives in this season’s CAF Champions League but were eliminated by FC San Pedro of Ivory Coast after a 3-3 aggregate draw. The Ivorian side progressed on the away goals rule.

Olanrewaju said the continental campaign affected Rivers United’s domestic form because of the fixture congestion that came with competing on two fronts. He spoke on Wednesday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, after Rivers United defeated Warri Wolves 2-0 in a rescheduled EuroMatch-NPFL Matchday 3 fixture.

“At the start of last season, we had the highest points away,” Olanrewaju said.

“But when we commenced the continental engagements, with their attendant fixture congestion, things changed.

“Now that we’re no longer on the continent, hopefully, we’ll concentrate on the league and see how we can get the ticket back on the continental stage again.”

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves head coach Hassan Abdalla has urged supporters not to panic despite the Seasiders’ difficult start to the new NPFL campaign.

Warri Wolves have lost their opening two matches, suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Bendel Insurance before Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Rivers United. However, they still have their outstanding Matchday 2 fixture against Enugu Rangers to play at home in Ozoro, Delta State.

“No doubt we’ve lost our first two games of the season, but that isn’t enough for anyone to begin to press the panic button,” Abdalla said.

“The important thing is that the team is getting better by the day. The two games we played were all away from home. Maybe, if and when we play our outstanding (home) match of the season, Warri Wolves won’t be turned deep down the table.

“The season is still far too young, and I believe it would be better for us than last season.”

EuroMatch-NPFL Matchday 4 Fixtures

Saturday, 19 September

4:00pm: Ranchers Bees vs Bendel Insurance

4:00pm: Ikorodu City vs Barau

Sunday, 20 September

4:00pm: Kun Khalifat FC vs Enugu Rangers

4:00pm: Sporting Lagos FC vs Abia Warriors

4:00pm: Nasarawa United vs Rivers United

4:00pm: Warri Wolves vs Kwara United

4:00pm: Kano Pillars vs Doma United

4:00pm: Plateau United vs Shooting Stars

4:00pm: Enyimba vs Inter Lagos FC

4:00pm: Katsina United vs Niger Tornadoes