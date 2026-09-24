Sporting Lagos Hand Enyimba Fourth Straight Defeat

Sporting Lagos defeated Enyimba 3-2 on Wednesday, September 24, to condemn the nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions to their fourth consecutive defeat of the campaign.

Enyimba took the lead shortly before half-time when Stanley Dimgba scored in the 44th minute, but Sporting Lagos responded after the break as Abdullahi equalised in the 51st minute. Tobi Iyanda restored Enyimba’s lead from the penalty spot three minutes later.

Sporting Lagos turned the game around with two goals in four minutes. Haruna Hadi levelled the scores in the 65th minute before Daniel Aboh completed the comeback four minutes later to secure Sporting Lagos’ second win of the season.

The defeat leaves Enyimba at the bottom of the table after four matches and further compounds their difficult start amid the club’s ongoing off-field crisis. Sporting Lagos moved into mid-table after recovering from their 1-0 home defeat to Abia Warriors on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Barau moved to the top of the table after beating Abia Warriors 2-0 in Kano. Joseph Atule opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Ibrahim Ayoola doubled Barau’s advantage in the 61st minute.

Barau remain unbeaten after five matches, while Doma United surrendered top spot after a 2-2 draw with Plateau United in Gombe.

Michael Adegbite scored twice for Doma United in the 35th and 47th minutes, but Gideon Monday and Paul Samson struck in the 58th and 77th minutes respectively to earn Plateau United a point.

Kano Pillars and Inter Lagos also shared the points after a 1-1 draw in Lagos. Ubong Friday gave Kano Pillars the lead in the 33rd minute before Bashir Abdulkarim equalised for Inter Lagos in the 75th minute.