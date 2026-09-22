Kanu Nwankwo Urges Enyimba Fans To Back Team, Onyebuchi Undergoes Surgery

Enyimba chairman Kanu Nwankwo has urged the club’s supporters to continue backing the team as the People’s Elephant seek to recover from a difficult start to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Enyimba have lost all three league matches, including Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to newcomers Inter Lagos at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. The nine-time champions, who only secured their top-flight status on the final day of last season, currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Emmanuel Deutsch’s side will face Sporting Lagos at home on Wednesday, with Kanu calling on supporters to remain behind the players as they seek their first win of the season.

“The times have not been the most favourable. We understand the weight of the disappointing losses, and we are determined to make things right,” Kanu wrote in a statement posted on the club’s official 𝕏 account.

“In the rain, you came out to support us against Inter Lagos. Though the result did not go our way, you supported us until the final minute, and we cannot take your support for granted.

“We implore you to stand with us as we wriggle our way out of this labyrinth.

“Next for us is the home game against Sporting Lagos on Wednesday as we seek our first win of the season. A win can be a propeller.

“We are used to victories, and we are proud of that culture. Come cheer us to victory as we kick off a resurgence. We will get it right.”

Meanwhile, Rangers International have confirmed that defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi has undergone surgery after aggravating an injury during a pre-season fixture in August.

“Ifeanyi Onyebuchi has successfully undergone his scheduled procedure,” Rangers said in a statement on 𝕏.

“We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery as he begins the rehabilitation process. The entire Rangers family stands firmly behind him and looks forward to seeing him back on the pitch.”

Onyebuchi initially sustained the injury during Rangers’ NPFL clash against Bendel Insurance, which ruled him out of the 2024 African Nations Championship.

The centre-back later underwent treatment and rehabilitation before returning to action but aggravated the injury during pre-season, leading to the latest surgery.

Rangers will now hope Onyebuchi makes a full recovery as he begins another rehabilitation programme.

Elsewhere, Doma United head coach Deji Ayeni has backed his team to bounce back against Plateau United on Wednesday after their unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 defeat to Kano Pillars at the weekend.

Ayeni said the result should serve as a wake-up call for the Savannah Tigers as they prepare for the midweek fixture.

He said, “If you watch very well, football is very dynamic; sometimes you lose matches and sometimes you win. But the action after a defeat is what matters most to us right now. The Kano Pillars match has come and gone, and we cannot reverse it. It serves as a wake-up call to remind us that there are no permanent champions, and it exposes areas we need to refine.”

The coach said his technical crew had focused on mental preparation, tactical balance and physical readiness ahead of the match.

“We need to go back and prepare mentally, psychologically, emotionally, and physically to make sure we bounce back immediately,” he said. “Our target is the three maximum points. The best form of attack is to defend, and the best form of defense is to attack. We are going to attack to get our goals while remaining cautious, keeping our defense compact and resolute.”