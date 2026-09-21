NPFL: Finidi Hails Rivers United, Buter Laments Sporting Lagos Defeat

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has praised his players despite their 1-1 draw with Nasarawa United in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 4 fixture at the Lafia City Stadium.

Rivers United took the lead in the 66th minute when Nasarawa United defender Harrison Ebah inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

However, Nasarawa United responded late in the game as Musa Yakubu converted a penalty six minutes from full time to earn the hosts a point.

Finidi said he was satisfied with his team’s overall performance but admitted that they defended too deep towards the end of the match.

“Every game is difficult, even when playing at home this season. We have to find a way to get the much-needed points,” Finidi told reporters after the game.

“I think my boys did well, but towards the end of the game, they defended a little too deep, which resulted in the incident that led to the penalty.

“I was shouting from the bench for them to come out a little bit, to come outside the box, so that situations like conceding a penalty would not occur.

“Unfortunately, they got a penalty and scored. I think the penalty was questionable, but the referee said he saw it. We have to accept that, move on and think about the next match.”

The result leaves Rivers United fourth on the NPFL table with seven points from three matches, with a game in hand. Finidi’s side will next face Kun Khalifat FC.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter was left disappointed after his side lost 2-0 to Abia Warriors at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Buter said his team controlled large periods of the game but conceded both goals after losing possession and being caught on the counter.

“It’s always disappointing to lose, especially in front of the home supporters. But I think we had a really good game,” Buter said.

“We were trying to find goals and had to push forward players up the pitch, which led to two mistakes and two goals conceded on the counter.”

He added: “I think it went wrong with two actions. Aliu loses the ball and they hit us on the break, then Stanley loses the ball and they hit us on the break, otherwise, we had control of the game. We were more threatening and looked like we were going to score.”

Buter also defended his tactical decisions despite admitting that his substitutions could have been different in hindsight.

The coach said, “In hindsight, maybe you think substitutions could have been different, but with the way the game was going, that was the right thing we felt in that moment. So, it’s football.”

In Kano, Ahmed Musa was named the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Man of the Match after helping Kano Pillars beat Doma United 4-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Musa scored Pillars’ third goal in the 77th minute, his first of the season. Abdullahi Musa, Rabiu Ali and Nasiru Salihu also scored for the hosts, while Sadiq Rilwan got Doma United’s only goal.

The defeat ended Doma United’s perfect start to the campaign after three consecutive victories without conceding. They remain top of the table with nine points from four matches, while Kano Pillars moved to third with seven points from three games.

Pillars technical adviser Daniel Ogunmodede said his team had prepared thoroughly for the difficult encounter.

“We expected a tough game because they had gone three matches unbeaten with nine points and had never conceded, but we prepared very well for them,” Ogunmodede told the club’s media.

“Not playing last weekend gave us ample opportunity to prepare more for them, and no doubt, you could see they gave us a tough time.”

Ogunmodede also explained the changes he made after Doma United pulled a goal back in the second half.

“We played to our strength. We tried to get two goals in the first half. The goal we conceded after the second half created a lot of pressure for us, which was why we brought in fresh faces in midfield and attack to stop their centre-backs from taking the ball forward.”