NPFL Warns Coaches, Clubs Against Negative Comments

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has warned coaches, club officials and other stakeholders against making negative public comments about the league and its match officials.

NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Ayo Abdulrahman, issued the warning as the 2026/27 season progresses, following a trending video interview involving Sporting Lagos coach Jeffery Buter.

Abdulrahman said Buter’s comments questioned the integrity of the centre referee after Sporting Lagos’ Matchday 6 encounter against Barau FC in Lagos.

In a memo to all NPFL clubs, Abdulrahman reminded them to use the appropriate channels to report concerns over officiating.

“All Clubs are hereby reminded of Appendix B, Rule 7 and Section A, Rule 5.5.2 of the NPFL Framework and Rules 2026/2027, which prohibit public criticism and disparaging statements against the League and its officials by players, club coaches and officials,” the memo stated.

The league said such comments could damage its reputation and discourage existing and potential partners. Abdulrahman warned that further breaches would attract disciplinary action under the NPFL Framework and Rules.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes captain Ifeanyi Okoye has urged his teammates to improve their performances as the club battles a poor start to the NPFL season.

Tornadoes are winless in their last five league matches, recording three defeats and two draws. The Minna-based club currently sits 17th on the table and will host Kun Khalifat FC in a Matchday 7 fixture at the Bako Kontagora Stadium on Sunday.

Okoye warned that the team must avoid another relegation battle after working hard to return to the top flight.

“I know how we laboured to achieve promotion back to the top flight, and no one will wish to experience such feelings again,” Okoye told the club’s media.

“Hence, the need for all of us to put our heads together and rise to the occasion by giving the fans and supporters, who spend their hard-earned money to watch us, something to be proud of.”

The captain also praised the club’s management and technical crew, noting that the stadium and players’ camp had been renovated and that no player was owed salary or match bonuses.

Okoye acknowledged the rebuilding challenge facing head coach Kabiru Dogo after nearly 80 per cent of last season’s first-team players left the club.

He described the task as “a herculean task” and urged the players to take responsibility for improving their performances against Kun Khalifat FC.