NPFL Coaches, Ogunmodede, Amapakabo, Dogo React After Matchday 6 Games

Kano Pillars technical adviser Daniel Ogunmodede has blamed harsh weather conditions for his side’s failure to beat Enyimba in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 6 fixture.

The Sai Masu Gida were held to a 0-0 draw by Enyimba at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano after failing to convert their chances, particularly in the first half.

Ogunmodede said the weather affected his players after the break and prevented them from maintaining their first-half performance.

“We were extremely unlucky, we only played half of the game, the weather condition in the second half wasn’t favourable,” Ogunmodede told 54footballx.

“We didn’t play football in the second half as we only tried to redeem our image and fight.

“We played against a team that were already wounded. Five matches without a win, we know our capabilities, and we were unlucky not to score in the first half.

“The second half was tensed because of the weather I need to give kudos to my players for the fight and resilience unfortunately football happens, congratulations to Enyimba for the point.”

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors technical adviser Imama Amapakabo credited his tactical adjustment for his side’s 3-0 win over Bendel Insurance.

Chukwuemeka Obioma scored twice, while Etta Ikoi also found the net as Abia Warriors secured a comfortable win.

Amapakabo said his team capitalised on Bendel Insurance’s unexpected formation after the visitors switched from the 4-3-3 system he had anticipated.

“I like playing against team’s that we have faced in warm-up matches, we were thinking they are going to come with a 4-3-3 but they came out with a 4-2-2 formation which they emptied their midfield as we congested our midfield,” Amapakabo said.

“It was a plus for us as it would have been more than five goals in the first half but unfortunately we didn’t convert most of the chances.”

The Abia Warriors coach also attributed his team’s slow start to the campaign to a major squad overhaul during the off-season.

“Most people don’t know I rebuild every year, this season I lost about 18players so we have to start rebuilding again.

“During rebuilding it’s difficult for the new recruits but gradually they are begining to gel and understand the philosophy.”

Elsewhere, Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Kabiru Dogo blamed a lapse in concentration for his side’s 1-0 defeat to Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium.

Harrison Ebah scored the only goal in the 20th minute with a powerful effort from about 35 yards that left Niger Tornadoes goalkeeper Jerry Isaac with no chance.

Dogo praised both teams for their performance but admitted that his side paid the price for losing concentration at a crucial moment.

“Congratulations to Nasarawa United. Both teams did very well, but my team lost concentration and were punished by United,” Dogo said.

“I wish both teams well going forward.”

The victory moved Nasarawa United to 13th place with seven points, while Niger Tornadoes dropped to 17th.

Other Matchday 6 results saw Sporting Lagos draw 1-1 with Barau, Warri Wolves beat Shooting Stars 1-0, Kun Khalifat FC defeat Kwara United 1-0, Ikorodu City beat Enugu Rangers 2-0, Katsina United defeat Doma United 2-1 and Plateau United beat Inter Lagos 2-0.