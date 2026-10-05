NPFL: Rangers Move Top, Enyimba Beat Plateau United [Matchday 7 Results]

Enugu Rangers moved to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after beating Abia Warriors 3-1 on Sunday, while Enyimba secured a much-needed 2-0 win over Plateau United.

The victory took Rangers to 16 points from seven matches, one point ahead of second-placed Rivers United, who have 15 points. The Flying Antelopes have enjoyed a strong run of form and will now look to maintain their position at the summit.

Rivers United also strengthened their position near the top with a 2-0 win over Ikorodu City.

Enyimba, meanwhile, secured their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Plateau United at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba. The result lifted the Elephants out of the relegation zone after a difficult start to the campaign.

Enyimba will now travel to Katsina United next Sunday for their Matchday 8 fixture as they look to build on the victory.

At the bottom of the table, Kun Khalifat suffered another setback after losing 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes. The defeat left them rooted to the bottom and increased the pressure on the club to turn their fortunes around.

Kun Khalifat have managed just one victory in their last seven matches against Kwara United, with the remaining games ending in draws or defeats. They will need an immediate response to begin their climb up the standings.

Meanwhile, the NPFL is set to introduce Friday night fixtures as part of a revised matchday schedule aimed at giving supporters more opportunities to watch top-flight football.

The new arrangement will begin with the Matchday Nine clash between Shooting Stars and Ranchers Bees at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Friday, October 16, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm.

The league will also introduce earlier kick-off times for selected Saturday and Sunday fixtures as the season progresses.

For Shooting Stars, the match against Ranchers Bees will be their second Friday home fixture of the season. They previously hosted Inter Lagos on a Friday in the opening matchday, winning 2-1.

NPFL Matchday 7 Results

Kano Pillars 1-1 Sporting Lagos

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Kun Khalifat

Rivers United 2-0 Ikorodu City

Enyimba 2-0 Plateau United

Bendel Insurance 4-1 Barau

Enugu Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors

Inter Lagos 1-1 Katsina United

Kwara United 2-1 Ranchers Bees

Doma United 1-0 Warri Wolves

Shooting Stars 0-0 Nasarawa United