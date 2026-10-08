Bendel Insurance Declares Goalkeeper Joshua Baba AWOL

Bendel Insurance have declared goalkeeper Joshua Baba absent without official leave (AWOL) after he failed to return to the club following an approved injury recovery period.

The Benin Arsenal said in a statement issued on Thursday that Baba was last seen on August 29, when Insurance faced Warri Wolves in their opening fixture of the 2026/27 season. The goalkeeper picked up a knock during the game and was granted permission to travel to Plateau State to recover with his family.

Insurance gave Baba two weeks to recover and expected him to return to training in mid-September. However, the club said he has failed to report back or obtain permission to extend his absence.

“However, despite the expiration of the approved leave period, Joshua Baba has failed to report to the club and has remained absent without authorisation,” the club said.

Insurance added that repeated attempts to contact Baba and establish his whereabouts had been unsuccessful. The head coach and team manager also confirmed that the goalkeeper had neither returned to duty nor received authorisation to remain away.

The club stressed that Baba remains under contract until the end of 2027 and is therefore bound by his contractual obligations and the regulations governing professional football in Nigeria.

Insurance described his continued absence as a matter of “grave disciplinary importance” and said his conduct fell short of the standards expected of the club’s players.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and falls short of the standards of professionalism, discipline, commitment and responsibility expected of every player representing Bendel Insurance FC,” the statement added.

The club said it would take the necessary disciplinary and administrative measures in line with Baba’s contract and the regulations of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Bendel Insurance also confirmed that it had formally notified the NPFL and NFF about Baba’s status and unauthorised absence.