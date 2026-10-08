Sporting Lagos Fined As Pressure Mounts On Shooting Stars Coach Yusuf

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has been fined ₦500,000 by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over comments he made about officiating after his side’s local derby against Ikorodu City.

Buter was invited to Abuja on Wednesday, October 7, to explain his remarks and admitted that he erred in his post-match interview. The NPFL took his limited experience in the league into consideration before imposing the fine and warned coaches and club officials against making reckless or inflammatory statements.

The Sporting Lagos coach has seven working days to pay the fine or face further sanctions. The league body also reminded coaches and club officials to channel complaints about officiating through the appropriate official procedures.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Shooting Stars technical adviser Salisu Yusuf following the club’s difficult start to the 2026/27 NPFL season.

The Oluyole Warriors played out a goalless draw with Kano Pillars in a rescheduled Matchday 3 fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Wednesday, leaving Yusuf’s side with just one win from their last seven league matches.

Shooting Stars have recorded one win, two draws and four defeats during that run, while their early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup has added to the team’s struggles. They beat CS Sfaxien 1-0 in the first leg in Abeokuta but lost the return leg 2-0 in Tunisia to exit the competition in the first preliminary round.

Yusuf’s difficult start contrasts sharply with Shooting Stars’ impressive 2025/26 campaign, when the club finished third and secured a continental ticket for the first time in more than two decades. He replaced Nurudeen Aweroro, who was controversially dismissed just weeks before the new season began.

Some supporters called for Yusuf’s dismissal and demanded Aweroro’s return after the draw with Kano Pillars. Yusuf will now look to turn the team’s fortunes around when Shooting Stars travel to face Kun Khalifat FC in a Matchday 8 fixture this weekend.