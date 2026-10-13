Shakiru Giwa: Inter Lagos Loses Coach, Odah Urges Plateau United To Maintain Form

Shakiru Giwa has stepped down as head coach of Inter Lagos following the club’s poor start to the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Inter Lagos announced his departure earlier today, October 13, through its official 𝕏 account, making him the first manager to leave his position in the ongoing campaign.

The club thanked Giwa for his contributions, particularly his role in securing promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the NPFL.

“Coach Giwa has been an important part of the club’s journey, most notably leading Inter Lagos to promotion from the Nigeria National League, NNL, to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL,” the statement read.

Inter Lagos also praised his dedication and commitment, noting that his role in securing promotion would remain an important part of the club’s history.

The club wished Giwa success in his future coaching career.

His departure follows a difficult start to the season for the newly promoted side, who have failed to win any of their first eight matches. Inter Lagos sit bottom of the table with just two points.

Meanwhile, Plateau United goalkeeper Okiemute Odah has urged his teammates to maintain their form after their emphatic 4-0 win over Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Plateau United secured the win at the New Jos Stadium, handing Kano Pillars their first defeat of the season.

Paul Samson and Ekundayo Ojo scored in the first half before Samuel Ayanrinde and Nenrot Silas added two more goals after the break to complete the rout.

Speaking after the match, Odah credited the victory to the collective effort of the players and coaching staff, while urging the team to build on the result.

“I want to thank my teammates and the coaches because it’s a collective effort. The result against Kano Pillars is good for us, and if we continue like this, we will do even better,” Odah told Plateau United’s media.

The goalkeeper also called on the fans to continue supporting the team.

“I want to urge the fans to keep supporting us so that we can do it, and we will make them proud.”

Plateau United, managed by Gbenga Ogunbote, occupy third place in the NPFL standings with 14 points from eight matches.