New Inter Lagos Coach Promises Fight As NPFL Matchday 9 Resumes Today [Full Fixtures]

Inter Lagos interim head coach Olusanjo Olutayo has promised a more determined performance from his players as the club seeks to revive their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign.

Olutayo took charge after Shakiru Giwa resigned after a poor start to the NPFL season left Inter Lagos bottom of the table with five points from eight matches.

Speaking to the club’s media, the interim coach said commitment, teamwork and accountability would be crucial to improving the team’s performances and results.

“To be honest, what they can expect from me is a team that is going to fight. A team that is going to put all their efforts towards ensuring that, as far as performance and results, we are going to fight and do all we can to ensure that we win games,” Olutayo stated.

He also urged his players to prove they deserved to compete in the top flight, stressing the importance of unity as they seek to turn their season around.

“You are NPFL players for a reason, and we have to show that we belong here. So if we come together as a team and we hold each other accountable and form a strong bond, I promise you, we are going to have a strong and successful season.”

Olutayo will face his first major test on Sunday, 18 October, when Inter Lagos host Nasarawa United in their Matchday Nine fixture.

The encounter presents an early opportunity for the interim coach to make an impact as Inter Lagos seek the points needed to move away from the relegation zone.

The Lagos-based side will also need greater consistency to improve their league position and restore confidence among their supporters as the season progresses.

NPFL Matchday Nine Fixtures

Friday, 16 October

Shooting Stars vs Ranchers Bees – 18:00

Saturday, 17 October

Doma United vs Kun Khalifat FC – 16:00

Kwara United vs Abia Warriors – 16:00

Sunday, 18 October

Rivers United vs Barau FC – 16:00

Enugu Rangers vs Bendel Insurance – 16:00

Kano Pillars vs Katsina United – 16:00

Enyimba vs Warri Wolves – 16:00

Inter Lagos vs Nasarawa United – 16:00

Niger Tornadoes vs Ikorodu City – 16:00

Plateau United vs Sporting Lagos – 16:00