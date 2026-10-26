Finidi Blames Poor Defending For Rivers United’s Late Defeat

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has blamed poor defending and a lapse in concentration for his side’s 2-1 defeat to Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, October 25.

The Port Harcourt-based club suffered their first league defeat of the season at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City after conceding a stoppage-time goal despite fighting back to level the score.

Freeman Wuchirwe put Bendel Insurance ahead three minutes into the second half before Chijioke Mbaoma equalised for Rivers United with 17 minutes remaining.

However, Jonathan James scored in stoppage time to hand the hosts all three points and end Rivers United’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Speaking after the match, Finidi expressed disappointment with his players’ decision-making in the closing stages, particularly their failure to manage a crucial moment that led to the winning goal.

“I would say it is football. There are moments in the game when things don’t go your way. We were a bit carried away in that moment, which cost us. Our player tried to dribble instead of holding out for a corner kick,” Finidi said during his post-match media interaction.

“We didn’t defend well, which led to their goal. I think both teams tried to win. At the end of the day, they got all three points.”

The defeat dealt a setback to Rivers United’s bid to maintain their position at the top of the NPFL table after going into the encounter unbeaten in the league this season.

Finidi’s men will look to bounce back when they host defending champions Rangers International at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday.